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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur’s Akshat among seven trade leaders of WTO

Hamirpur’s Akshat among seven trade leaders of WTO

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Akshat Sharma
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Young talent from the town, Akshat Sharma, has been selected as a Young Trade Leader 2026 by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), becoming one of just seven individuals chosen from across the world under the programme.

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The WTO’s year-long Young Trade Leaders Programme brings together some of the world’s most promising young voices to contribute to discussions and initiatives shaping the future of global trade.

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An alumnus of Him Academy Public School (HAPS), Akshat is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) at Government College, Hamirpur. He is the son of Mridula Sharma, a teacher at HAPS.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Akshat said he would join the programme in Geneva, Switzerland, in September. He added that the other selected participants are from Singapore, the Slovak Republic, the United States, Ecuador, Cambodia and Morocco.

Akshat is also the founder of Brevon Education, an initiative that aims to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics education to rural communities that have traditionally been overlooked. Through the initiative, he seeks to take emerging technologies to village classrooms and bridge the digital learning gap.

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Expressing her pride, Mridula Sharma said Akshat was determined to take his mission to the global stage and ensure that access to technology reaches every child, whether in the smallest villages or the largest cities.

"This is one of the proudest moments of my life. Every parent dreams of seeing their child make a meaningful contribution to society. I hope Akshat's journey inspires young people across India to believe that dedication, continuous learning and integrity can take them to the world's most respected platforms," she said.

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