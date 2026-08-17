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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hamirpur's Hadeta village emerges as Himachal’s new eco-tourism destination

Hamirpur's Hadeta village emerges as Himachal’s new eco-tourism destination

Upcoming Eco-Tourism Park aims to draw visitors beyond Himachal’s crowded tourist hubs while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Hadeta Eco-Tourism Park takes shape amid pine forests in Hamirpur’s Nadaun area, offering a new nature-based destination and livelihood opportunities for the local community.
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Amid the pine-covered hills and serene landscapes of lower Himachal Pradesh, a new eco-tourism destination is taking shape in the remote village of Hadeta in Nadaun Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district. Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore, the upcoming eco-tourism park aims to offer visitors a peaceful retreat while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the local community.

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Himachal Pradesh has long attracted visitors from across India and abroad seeking respite in its clean, green and tranquil mountain environment. However, the growing concentration of tourists in established destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala and Dalhousie has also highlighted the need to develop new tourism destinations, particularly in relatively unexplored and lower-altitude areas.

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Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasised developing the tourism potential of areas beyond the state’s traditional tourist hubs. The Hadeta eco-tourism park is being seen as one such initiative, aimed at combining tourism development with rural economic growth and employment generation.

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A nature-based destination in pine forests

Located along the Nadaun-Salouni-Deotsidh road, Hadeta is surrounded by small hills covered with dense pine forests. The setting provides an ideal backdrop for a nature-oriented tourism facility centred on tranquillity, outdoor recreation and the natural landscape.

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The foundation stone for the park was laid by the Chief Minister in January 2025 under the Aarthik Vikas and Aajeevika Srijan Pariyojana (NAVJEEVAN). The project is being implemented by the Rural Development Department through the Forest Department.

Spread over nearly 125 kanals, the eco-park has been planned as more than a recreational facility. It seeks to offer an integrated eco-tourism experience, with infrastructure including cottages, a cafeteria, a yoga point, a children’s park, walking trails, a watchtower and animal structures, besides other visitor amenities.

Tourism with local livelihoods at its core

One of the most significant aspects of the project is its focus on ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism reach the local community.

The park will have cottages, a cafeteria and commercial spaces intended to generate direct livelihood opportunities. The cottages and cafeteria will be operated by local residents, while shops will provide space for women’s self-help groups to market and sell their products.

This community-oriented model could create a stronger link between tourism and the rural economy. Rather than limiting the benefits of tourism to external operators, the project seeks to enable local residents to participate directly in the tourism value chain.

A strategic stopover

The park’s location between the important religious destinations of Jwalamukhi-Nadaun and Deotsidh could further strengthen its tourism potential. Situated along a key route connecting these destinations, Hadeta could emerge as a convenient stopover for visitors seeking accommodation, refreshments and a quiet natural setting.

For travellers, the park could offer an alternative to crowded mainstream destinations. For the local community, it could become a new source of employment and small-business opportunities.

Project nearing completion

According to DFO Ankit Singh, most of the construction work has been completed and the park is expected to be inaugurated shortly.

If managed with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation, responsible tourism and community participation, the Hadeta Eco-Tourism Park could serve as a model for developing low-impact tourism in Himachal Pradesh’s lesser-known rural landscapes. The project represents a broader shift towards tourism that does not merely bring visitors to the mountains, but also seeks to ensure that nature, local communities and the regional economy benefit together.

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