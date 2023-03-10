Hamirpur's 'rubber doll' bags Rs 4L scholarship for yoga talent

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

Thirteen-year-old ‘rubber doll’ Nidhi Dogra has brought laurels to the district as she won the ‘Born to Shine’ scholarship, owing to her talent in yoga.

Her father Shashi Kumar is a physical education trainer. She had also won the ‘Himachal Got Talent’ this year

Vatika Sood, principal of the school, said Nidhi was awarded a scholarship of Rs 4 lakh and had also bagged a place in the mentorship programme by the ‘Born to Shine’ mentors. She competed against more than 5,000 girls across the country for the coveted position.

Nidhi said it was relentless hard work that led to perfection in yoga and she would continue to do it. She said her talent was discovered at an early age by her parents and nurtured promptly by her mentors and schoolteachers.

