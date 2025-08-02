Hamirpur’s son takes over as Naval Vice Chief

In a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, a native of Hamirpur’s Hira Nagar, has assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) of the Indian Navy. A distinguished specialist in Gunnery and Missile systems, Vice Admiral Vatsayan brings with him over three decades of exemplary service, marked by operational excellence and key leadership roles across various domains of naval operations.

Advertisement

Born into a family with a strong legacy of service, he is the son of the late Wing Commander Jagdish Vatsayan. He joined the National Defence Academy in 1983 and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1986. Despite losing his father at the age of 17, it was his mother, Pushpa Vatsayan, who became his pillar of strength, encouraging him to pursue his dreams with determination. As news of his new appointment spread, his family home in Hamirpur buzzed with celebration, with his mother receiving countless congratulatory calls from well-wishers.

Over his distinguished career, Vice Admiral Vatsayan has been decorated with numerous medals, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Nau Sena Medal (NM), Special Service Medal, Operation Vijay Medal, Operation Parakram Medal and the Videsh Seva Medal, among others, a testament to his dedication and gallantry.

Advertisement

The elevation of Vice Admiral Vatsayan to one of the highest positions in the Indian Navy marks a continuing trend of remarkable achievements from Hamirpur district, which is rightly hailed as Veer Bhumi — the Land of Warriors. In recent months, the district also celebrated the promotion of Major General Ranjit Singh of Hira Nagar to Lieutenant General, followed by Brigadier Adarsh Verma of Naya Nagar being elevated to the rank of Major General in the Indian Army.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur joined in lauding Vice Admiral Vatsayan’s achievement, acknowledging not just his personal milestone but the enduring spirit of valour that Hamirpur continues to represent.