Hand over Himachal police constable recruitment paper leak case to CBI: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, May 9

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, today said that the inquiry into the police constable recruitment paper leak case must be handed over to the CBI.

Sukhu, while addressing mediapersons here, said that when the Police Department was itself involved at every stage of the constable recruitment exam, how could it be entrusted the probe. “It is a complete mockery of the system. In this case, the police are both accused and judge, then how can one expect a fair probe,” he added.

He said that the BJP government had always tried to ensure backdoor recruitment. “In case of constable recruitment also, the BJP wanted to give undue benefit to its supporters and so the paper somehow got leaked,” he alleged.

Sukhu said that the youth of Himachal were pinning their hopes on the exam, which had been cancelled. “The paper leak mafia has been active in Himachal and in 2019 also, there were apprehensions of some irregularities in the police constable recruitment,” he alleged.

He said that the cancellation of the written exam had left the youth frustrated and demoralised, especially those who had prepared hard for it. “It is unfortunate that the unemployment rate in Himachal is the sixth highest in India. There are 14 lakh unemployed youth in the state and 11 lakh of them are registered with employment exchanges,” he added.

“In the past four and a half years of the BJP government in Himachal, there has been complete mafia raj. Be it mining, drugs, liquor, forest or land mafia, all have flourished under the BJP rule,” he alleged.

Sukhu also criticised the BJP government for the security lapse at the Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan in Dharamsala. “It is surprising that there were no CCTV cameras or security to check anti-social elements,” he said. The BJP regime had failed on all fronts, he added.

