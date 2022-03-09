Handicrafts exhibition under way in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 8

Handicrafts and handloom industries have been economically empowering women of rural areas and contributing in supporting traditional Himachali artisans, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while inaugurating an exhibition organised by HP State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited here today. It will be held till March 14.

The exhibition is being organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Handloom. Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The minister extended the International Women’s Day greeting. —