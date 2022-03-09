Handicrafts exhibition under way in Shimla

Shimla, March 8
Handicrafts and handloom industries have been economically empowering women of rural areas and contributing in supporting traditional Himachali artisans, said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while inaugurating an exhibition organised by HP State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited here today. It will be held till March 14.
The exhibition is being organised in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Handloom. Industries and Transport Minister Bikram Singh was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The minister extended the International Women’s Day greeting. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...