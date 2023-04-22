Handloom is a dying craft, says Bhuttico chairman

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 21

Along with adopting modern technology, innovation is required to meet the pace of the rapidly changing world. This was stated by eminent scholar and former vice-chancellor of various universities Prof Tej Partap during his address as chief guest on the occasion of annual Thakur Ved Ram National Awards Ceremony 2022-23 to commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of the founder of Bhuttico today.

Satya Prakash Thakur, former minister and Chairman, Bhuttico, one of Asia’s famous handloom co-operative societies, said that handloom and handicraft was a dying craft. He said when the population of India was 33 crore after Independence, 5 crore families were engaged in the weaving sector but now only 35 lakh families were engaged with handloom. He said that number of weavers was decreasing day by day as more lucrative jobs were turning up.

He said that national awards were given every year to encourage those excelling in the fields of literature, art, language and culture, journalism, co-operative societies, handicraft and handloom.

National awardee for the cooperative sector Dr Gulab Azad from Mathura said that cooperative was the best movement to benefit the masses. Dr RK Sharma, Regional Director, RICM, Chandigarh, said that successful cooperatives should diversify as well. Chander Dev Singh of Lambda Kagdi Krishi Seva Sahakari Sabha, Hoshiarpur, said that handloom should be promoted as an art and not only a product.

Awardee for weaving sector Nawang Phunchog of Ladakh said that it was inspirational to visit the event. Kewalu Ram Jolly of Kullu thanked Bhuttico for letting him serve for the past 40 years and for recognizing his efforts by awarding him. Awardee for literature Asha Shally from Ambala said that she was overwhelmed with the courteousness of Bhuttico. Bhavani Negi, Bureau Chief, Statesman, was conferred with Late Dr TDS Alok national award for print media.

Janmejay Guleria of Kangra, conferred Purohit Chandershekhar Bebas Lok Sahitya national award, said that it was commendable of Bhuttico to conserve the folk literature. Life Time Achievement awardee Om Prakash Aar of Kullu said that the government should honour blood donors to encourage the philanthropic act. Chand Kullvi Lal Chand Prarthi Pahari Kala Sanskriti national award was bestowed upon Krishna Lal Sehgal from Solan. Thakur Molu Ram Jeevant Pahari Bhasha Aur Sanskriti national award was given to Chanchal Kumar Sarolvi from Chamba.