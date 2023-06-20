Hang Salooni murder accused in 90 days: VHP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 19

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagran Manch and the Bajrang Dal today jointly demanded that the accused in the Salooni murder case should be hanged within 90 days.

Addressing people during a protest rally, VHP district president Naresh Kapil said the government should constitute a fast-track court for daily hearing of the case. He said the case should also be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

VHP state secretary Pankaj Bhartiya said the suspected terror links of the murder accused should be probed. The VHP was of the opinion that the killers had connections with terrorist organisations, he added.

Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kuldeep Sharma said the protest would continue till the culprits were not brought to justice.

Later, the leaders of various organisations, including VHP, Bajrang Dal, HJM, RSS and the BJP, submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner here.