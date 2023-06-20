Hang Salooni murder accused in 90 days: VHP

Hamirpur, June 19
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagran Manch and the Bajrang Dal today jointly demanded that the accused in the Salooni murder case should be hanged within 90 days.
Addressing people during a protest rally, VHP district president Naresh Kapil said the government should constitute a fast-track court for daily hearing of the case. He said the case should also be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
VHP state secretary Pankaj Bhartiya said the suspected terror links of the murder accused should be probed. The VHP was of the opinion that the killers had connections with terrorist organisations, he added.
Hindu Jagran Manch district president Kuldeep Sharma said the protest would continue till the culprits were not brought to justice.
Later, the leaders of various organisations, including VHP, Bajrang Dal, HJM, RSS and the BJP, submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner here.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...