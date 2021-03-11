Hanging trees on buildings, roads a threat in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 13

Residents of different localities here are spending sleepless nights these days as dozens of trees hanging over the building can collapse any moment.

Authorities have identified over 100 such trees

They have also moved a petition before the Municipal Commissioner, the SDM, Division Forest Officer and other authorities for their removal, but in vain.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the local authorities have identified over 100 such trees with branches hanging over roads and houses and government buildings in Palampur and on the Pathankot-Mandi highway, yet no steps have been initiated to axe these.

The trees are a threat to human lives and can fall on buildings and roads any time. Last week, a tree was uprooted on the Palampur-Baijnath highway, killing a university employee. Another tree fell on the Pathankot-Mandi highway near a nursing home, disrupting traffic for hours.

Residents have lodged strong protests time and again but the authorities concerned have failed to remove the trees. Official sources told The Tribune that the administration had identified a number of trees, the authorities were also directed to remove these trees with immediate effect, but nothing had happened. Nitin Patil, Divisional Forest Officer, says that the issue is pending before the government.