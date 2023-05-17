Hanging wires a threat

Hanging wires in and around Chauhata bazaar in Mandi town pose a threat to residents. There is an urgent need to lay underground cables to find out a permanent solution. The Municipal Corporation should ask the authorities concerned to do needful for the purpose. Vikrant, mandi
Stray dogs cause for concern
The stray dogs have become a cause for concern for Chail town. These dogs attack people every now and then, leaving several grievously injured. Women and elderly people have been attacked by dogs over the past few days. The authorities concerned should take appropriate action to check this menace. Raju, chail
Demand for Appropriate relief
Due to inclement weather, apple and stone fruit growers have suffered huge losses this time. The government should ensure the proper assessment of the losses, and those affected should be given appropriate compensation. Sushant, Kotkhai
