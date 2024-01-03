Hanging wires an eyesore

Wires hanging near Chauhata Bazaar in Mandi town are affecting the beauty of the town. The Mandi Municipal Corporation should make a plan to lay these wires under the ground. The authorities should discuss this issue with the officials concerned to find a permanent solution for it.
Rajesh Kumar, Mandi
Take action against encroachers
Encroachments on roadsides and walking pathways, especially on interior roads in residential areas, has become quite common, affecting the mobility of vehicles and pedestrians. The MC must take action in the matter.
Surbhi Negi, Shimla
Need to check excessive honking
The excessive honking by drivers has become quite common in the city. While travelling in the city, buses and trucks are heard honking unnecessarily, causing noise pollution. Traffic personnel must take action and issue challans to such drivers.
Rachita Sharma, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
