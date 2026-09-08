Hanogi tunnel set to open soon, trial run in four days

The Hanogi tunnel, a key component of the Kiratpur-Manali corridor, is set to open for vehicular traffic soon, providing much-needed relief to commuters and tourists facing frequent traffic jams in the Pandoh section of Mandi district.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Member (Projects) Vipnesh Sharma inspected the tunnel and the adjoining works on Monday and directed officials to complete the remaining safety-related requirements before opening it to traffic. He said the necessary works would be completed within four days, following which a traffic trial would be conducted. The tunnel will be opened after successful completion of the trial and final safety checks.

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The Pandoh bypass is considered one of the most crucial sections of the Kiratpur-Manali corridor. Once operational, the new alignment is expected to reduce congestion, shorten travel distance and ensure smoother movement of vehicles towards Mandi, Kullu and Manali.

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The Pandoh-Takoli project comprises five twin-tube tunnels. Two tunnels between Dayod and Hanogi constitute the entry section of the project. Initially, one carriageway of each of the two twin-tube tunnels will be opened for traffic. One tunnel is 2.8 km long, while the other is around 650 metres long.

A 45-metre-high and 140-metre-long bridge near Khotinalla has also been constructed to connect the two tunnel sections, adding to the major infrastructure developed under the project.

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Sharma praised the NHAI team for completing the works on a round-the-clock basis. He specifically appreciated NHAI Regional Officer Colonel Ajay Singh Bargoti, PIU Mandi Project Director Varun Chari and the entire team for their efforts.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who reviewed the progress after meeting NHAI officials at Pandoh, welcomed the proposed opening of the tunnels.

Thakur said the Hanogi tunnels would be a “major gift” for residents and tourists, making travel safer and smoother while reducing journey time and prolonged traffic jams.