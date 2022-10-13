Haphazard construction: Chief Secretary, others summoned on October 17

Legal correspondent

Shimla, October 12

Taking serious note of the issue of haphazard construction activities in the ecological fragile areas of the state by cutting and chopping of hills, the HP High Court has directed the top officials of the state, including the Chief Secretary, to remain present before the court on October 17.

While passing this order a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua observed that “Ordinarily, we avoid passing orders directing the high officials of the state to remain present in court. However, in view of helplessness expressed in the affidavits of the state officials the order has been passed to ensure that the construction activities, particularly in the hills which are ecological fragile areas of state, are regulated and are not subjected to environment damage or further deterioration.”

The court passed this order after perusing the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary stating therein that the area of 6 km between Kheel Jhalsi village and Kainthari village, near Barog area (Solan) in which the construction activities are reported is not covered by the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act and does not fall in any planning area.

The affidavit states that a committee was constituted to ascertain the quantum and nature of construction activities and was directed to submit a fact-finding inquiry concerning all the issues raised in the petition. The said committee in its report revealed that no department is vested with powers to grant sanction for construction of buildings in the area, at present.

The report further states that joint site inspection was carried out by the committee and it was observed that multi-storeyed buildings have come up on either side of the said road raising from 04 to 09 storeys . It is mentioned in the report that the buildings have been constructed with a motive of sale of flats.

It also observed that “the stand of the respondents clearly brings out the sorry state of affairs and shocks the conscience of the court. The stand of respondents suggests that despite construction activities being carried out by cutting hills in the subject area, no action can be taken unless the area falls in planning area. Such stand cannot be countenanced.”

The court expanded the scope of the PIL by including the state so as to ensure that constructions by cutting of hills is regulated by the authorities and told top officials to be present on October 17 at 2.30 pm in the chamber.

Most ecologically sensitive area of Barog

The order passed on a PIL filed by Kusum Bali highlighting the issue of unregulated construction activities in the most ecologically sensitive area of Barog.

