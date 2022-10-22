Haphazard parking

It has become difficult for people to walk on the sealed road leading from the Sports Complex on The Mall to the US Club. With the road being so narrow, huge government and private vehicles haphazardly parked at the turning point make it almost impossible for the pedestrians to walk on the road. The police must prevent the non-permit holder vehicles from crowding the area.
— Anita Singh, Shimla
Rallies cause inconvenience to shoppers
Huge rallies taken out by candidates, while filing their nomination papers, caused a lot of inconvenience to consumers in Shimla. Ahead of Diwali, people are visiting markets for shopping. These rallies are further crowding the already congested markets. People had to wait for these rallies to pass, before they could resume shopping . — Sushma, Shimla
HRTC Pension issues
The HRTC is not giving pension to its retired employees as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission. The department should look into the issue seriously and provide relief to these people, who have spent their entire life in the corporation, at the earliest. — Madan, Nahan
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
