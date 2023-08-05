Haphazard parking in SDA office complex

The haphazard parking of vehicles in the SDA office complex at Kasumpti has become a cause of major inconvenience for visitors. Many vehicles are parked in a manner which obstructs the other vehicle owners while parking and exiting the complex. Very often the vehicles parked here are taxis or belong to shopkeepers. Rohit, Shimla
Waive tax, other fees imposed on hotels
The tourism industry has faced a major blow due to the recent floods. The tourist footfall in Manali has decreased drastically. The government should waive the hotels' demand charges on electricity for at least six months to provide relief to the operators. Various taxes, levy and fees on the hotels should also be waived for some time. Munish, Manali
toilets at public offices in filthy condition
the condition of toilets in most public offices is pitiable. Most toilets in the mini-secretariat in Dhalpur remain closed. A large number of people visit these offices daily and face inconvenience due to a lack of toilets. It is surprising to see how the government offices fail to keep toilets on their premises clean and hygienic. If there is a lack of staff, the work should be outsourced to sanitation workers of the civic bodies. Rahul, Kullu
