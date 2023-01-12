Haphazard parking in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Haphazard parking



The road leading to the Mall Road via Sabji Mandi is choked with vehicles. It becomes difficult even for pedestrians to pass through the road due to haphazardly parked vehicles. Many people take the road to reach Lower Bazaar and the Mall Road. The police should ensure vehicles are parked properly. Vandana, Shimla

Stolen Crash barriers increase risk of accidents

Miscreants have stolen several crash barriers from roads in Shimla, increasing the risk of accidents. These crash barriers are extremely important, especially during the winter when there is a greater risk of road mishaps due to fog and slippery roads. The police should try to nab these miscreants at the earliest and also take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Rishabh, Shimla

Water shortage in Solan

Several areas of Solan are not getting regular water supply for the past few days. The problem of water shortage is surprising as many residents are not even in the town due to the winter break in schools. The civic body should try to restore regular water supply as soon as possible. Rajeev, Solan

#Shimla