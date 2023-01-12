Haphazard parking in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Haphazard parking
The road leading to the Mall Road via Sabji Mandi is choked with vehicles. It becomes difficult even for pedestrians to pass through the road due to haphazardly parked vehicles. Many people take the road to reach Lower Bazaar and the Mall Road. The police should ensure vehicles are parked properly. Vandana, Shimla
Stolen Crash barriers increase risk of accidents
Miscreants have stolen several crash barriers from roads in Shimla, increasing the risk of accidents. These crash barriers are extremely important, especially during the winter when there is a greater risk of road mishaps due to fog and slippery roads. The police should try to nab these miscreants at the earliest and also take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Rishabh, Shimla
Water shortage in Solan
Several areas of Solan are not getting regular water supply for the past few days. The problem of water shortage is surprising as many residents are not even in the town due to the winter break in schools. The civic body should try to restore regular water supply as soon as possible. Rajeev, Solan
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...