Haphazard parking irks pedestrians

The haphazard parking of vehicles on the road from the Sports Complex on the Mall Road to the US Club in Shimla leaves hardly any space for pedestrians. The police must take action against these people for negligent parking. Indira, Shimla

Need to prevent air pollution in Shimla

There is an urgent need to prevent air pollution in Shimla. The high level of carbon dioxide emission from vehicles, especially buses and trucks, has become a major cause for air pollution in the city. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to address the problem. Vishnuwardhan Singh, Shimla

Residents oppose Hydel project

The administration should not go ahead with the proposed hydroelectric power project on the Listu nullah in Kullu district. The Barshaini panchayat has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the Gardi nullah and not the Listu nullah. A hydel project on the Listu nullah can adversely impact the supply of drinking and irrigation water to the area. Also, the project may hurt the religious sentiments of local residents as the water is used in religious activities. Ravinder, Barshaini, Kullu

