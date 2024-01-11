Haphazard parking leads to traffic congestion

Vehicles are being parked on both sides of the road heading to the IGMC hostels. The road is narrow and haphazard parking makes it extremely difficult for other vehicles to cross over. This leads to frequent traffic jams in the area. The authorities concerned should provide alternative parking facilities and take measures to check parking along the roads. —Mamta, Shimla

Sharp turn poses risk to commuters

the sharp turn towards the Governor House from the Circular Road near the Secretariat is very difficult to negotiate. Vehicles coming from the Secretariat side suddenly turn towards the outer side of the road posing threat to the vehicles coming from behind and the other side. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue at the earliest in view of public safety. —Naveen, Shimla

Water availability at fagu a matter of concern

due to the ongoing dry spell, the water supply at Fagu near Shimla has become irregular. The problem has become serious because of the mushrooming of hotels and homestays in the area. The authorities concerned should address the issue and take necessary measures to resolve it at the earliest for the convenience of the residents. —Sanjay, Fagu

