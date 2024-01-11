Haphazard parking leads to traffic congestion

Vehicles are being parked on both sides of the road heading to the IGMC hostels. The road is narrow and haphazard parking makes it extremely difficult for other vehicles to cross over. This leads to frequent traffic jams in the area. The authorities concerned should provide alternative parking facilities and take measures to check parking along the roads. —Mamta, Shimla
Sharp turn poses risk to commuters
the sharp turn towards the Governor House from the Circular Road near the Secretariat is very difficult to negotiate. Vehicles coming from the Secretariat side suddenly turn towards the outer side of the road posing threat to the vehicles coming from behind and the other side. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue at the earliest in view of public safety. —Naveen, Shimla
Water availability at fagu a matter of concern
due to the ongoing dry spell, the water supply at Fagu near Shimla has become irregular. The problem has become serious because of the mushrooming of hotels and homestays in the area. The authorities concerned should address the issue and take necessary measures to resolve it at the earliest for the convenience of the residents. —Sanjay, Fagu
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
