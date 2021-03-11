'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Palampur varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 12

A ‘Kisan Goshthi’ under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was organised at CSK HP Agriculture University here today. Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said that the country was indebted to farmers for food security.

He said, “Farmers’ sheer hard work has enabled the country to achieve self sufficiency on the food front. From a ‘ship to mouth’ economy, we are now a food surplus nation and the farming community has played a crucial role in it.”

Chaudhary added that they had honoured 51 progressive farmers as ‘University Krishi Doots’, who take part in all major extension activities of the institution.

He said efforts were being made to register various varieties of crops so that farmers may get national-level recognition and remunerative prices for their crops.

#Agriculture #Palampur