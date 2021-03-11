'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at Palampur varsity

Palampur, August 12
A ‘Kisan Goshthi’ under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was organised at CSK HP Agriculture University here today. Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary said that the country was indebted to farmers for food security.
He said, “Farmers’ sheer hard work has enabled the country to achieve self sufficiency on the food front. From a ‘ship to mouth’ economy, we are now a food surplus nation and the farming community has played a crucial role in it.”
Chaudhary added that they had honoured 51 progressive farmers as ‘University Krishi Doots’, who take part in all major extension activities of the institution.
He said efforts were being made to register various varieties of crops so that farmers may get national-level recognition and remunerative prices for their crops.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...