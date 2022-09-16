Hardaspura road in poor condition

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 15

One of the oldest roads linking Hardaspura with the police lines, office of the Forest Department and natural water spring called “Marh” here is in a bad shape.

The road is getting narrower day by day because of the sliding of retaining walls at different spots due to rain and vehicles loaded with construction material plying on it, says RS Kishtwadia, a local resident.

The patchwork of tiles done some time ago is eroding because of a lack of proper drainage of rainwater.

Residents have made embankments at various places to protect the road. They say that the local MC has done precious little to improve its condition.

