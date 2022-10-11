Hardware shop gutted in Jawali

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 10

A fire broke out in a hardware shop last night at Jawali in Kangra. Items in the shop were burnt to ashes causing a loss of about Rs 15 lakh, said shop owner Virender Kumar.

Locals tried to douse the fire but it was uncontrollable. It was only after the fire tender reached the spot, the fire could be extinguished. Jawali SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh said the loss was being assessed and a financial relief would be provided to the victim.