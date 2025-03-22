Harmony in wild: Innovative solutions to mitigate human-elephant conflicts

In a significant step towards promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife, the Paonta Sahib Forest Division marked International Day of Forests with a comprehensive training-cum-awareness programme in Behral Block, Majra Range. Led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Aishwarya Raj, the initiative introduced innovative and cost-effective techniques to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, including beehive fencing, “Gaj Ghoshna” WhatsApp groups, watchtower installations, and early-warning systems.

Recognising the increasing frequency of elephant incursions from neighbouring Uttarakhand, the department highlighted the beehive fencing technique — a method that not only deters elephants but also provides economic benefits to farmers through honey production.

Bee-keeping expert Ashok conducted a session demonstrating how strategically placed beehives and recorded sounds of angry bees can effectively prevent elephants from straying into croplands. Additionally, farmers were educated on the pollination benefits of beekeeping, which enhances agricultural productivity.

Community participation and incentives

To encourage active involvement, cash rewards were presented to five dedicated farmers — Bahadur Singh, Raman Kumar, Harjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Kashmir Singh — for their contributions to the Forest Department’s anti-depredation initiatives. These incentives aim to motivate locals to adopt sustainable conservation practices.

Apart from beehive fencing, farmers were advised to implement other eco-friendly deterrents, such as the chilli smoke technique, which repels elephants using pungent smoke, and to cultivate non-palatable crops like moringa, ginger, sunflower, chillies and lemon to minimise elephant attraction. Villagers were also given practical safety guidelines to reduce direct encounters with elephants.

Technology-enabled

early-warning systems

To ensure swift communication in elephant-prone areas, the block-level WhatsApp groups “Gaj Ghoshna” have been launched across Majra and Girinagar ranges. These groups include forest officials, trained community volunteers (Gaj Mitras), media representatives, and local institutions, facilitating real-time updates on elephant movements and enhancing community preparedness.

Building on the success of Phase I of Project Elephant, the Forest Department has procured additional AI-based Anider systems — automated early-warning devices that monitor elephant movements. The four Aniders installed last year in Dhaulakuan, Fandi Koti and Satiwala have significantly reduced human-elephant conflicts, and new installations are planned in high-risk zones.

Infra for long-term conservation

A watchtower is currently being installed in Behral to monitor elephant movements while also serving as a forest-fire watchpoint during the dry summer months. This dual-purpose infrastructure is expected to enhance both wildlife conservation and forest protection.

Additionally, the department plans to recruit more Gaj Mitras in high-conflict zones. These trained community members will play a crucial role in tracking elephant activity, spreading awareness, and fostering a culture of conservation responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Aishwarya Raj emphasised the importance of community participation in mitigating human-elephant conflicts. He highlighted that by integrating traditional knowledge with modern technology, the department aims to establish a sustainable and harmonious relationship between humans and wildlife.

On this International Forest Day, the Paonta Sahib Forest Division has set a remarkable precedent for proactive conservation. By combining scientific innovation, traditional wisdom, and community engagement, these measures promise a safer coexistence between people and the majestic elephants that inhabit the region.