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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Harness Himachal’s potential to create jobs for youth: Governor Kavinder Gupta

Harness Himachal’s potential to create jobs for youth: Governor Kavinder Gupta

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta looks at a spacesuit displayed at the Destination Himachal Expo 2026 in Chamba on Saturday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday called for harnessing Himachal Pradesh’s potential in tourism, agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, natural farming and hydropower to create employment and self-employment opportunities, particularly for the youth.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the third Destination Himachal Expo 2026 at the historic Chowgan in Chamba. He said the state’s natural resources, traditional skills and cultural heritage could become important drivers of economic growth if backed by skill development, modern technology and better market access.

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The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat-2047 required that development benefits reach every section of society and that every region progress according to its potential. Young people, he said, should be prepared not only for jobs but also equipped with the skills to become job creators.

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Congratulating Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and the organisers, Gupta said the expo provided a common platform for information on government schemes, science, technology, skill development and entrepreneurship and could help connect local people with opportunities that might otherwise remain beyond their reach. He urged representatives of various ministries and institutions to understand the needs and challenges of local communities and take concrete steps to provide training, technical assistance, market linkages and employment. The success of the expo, he said, should be measured by the tangible benefits it generated, and the information and ideas shared must translate into practical opportunities and measurable outcomes.

Highlighting Chamba’s rich cultural heritage, he said the district’s traditional arts and crafts had earned recognition beyond the region. Chamba Rumal, Chamba Thaal, woodcraft, stone carving and metalwork reflected its distinctive artistic identity and offered considerable scope for expanding rural livelihoods. Local agricultural and horticultural produce, food products and handicrafts could reach wider markets through contemporary designs, better packaging, digital marketing and stronger market connections, increasing the income of artisans, farmers and small entrepreneurs while preserving the district’s cultural identity.

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The Governor also stressed the need to promote rural, religious, cultural and adventure tourism.

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