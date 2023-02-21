Haroli gets Rs 22 cr water, irrigation projects

Una, February 20
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid foundation stones and inaugurated drinking water, irrigation and other projects of about Rs 22.5 crore in the Haroli Assembly segment. He dedicated to the public four lift irrigation schemes at Nagnoli, Pandoga, Palkwah and Singan villages built at a cost of Rs 3.53 crore.
The 12 irrigation schemes, which are estimated to cost Rs 11.74 crore, would be constructed at Gondpur Jaichand, Chandpur, Palkwah, Bilna, Polian Jhol Majra, Gondpur Bulla, Beetan, Nangal Kalan, Gondpur Upper, Kuthar Beet, Batt Kalan and Aujhale villages. These schemes would irrigate 315 hectare of agriculture land.
Agnihotri also laid the foundation stone of a drinking water project near Chandpur. It would provide drinking water to the residents of Chandpur, Ghugge, Luthade, Badewal and Bilna villages.
He laid foundation stones for a bridge over the Swan river at Chandpur village to be built at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore and a link road to be constructed at Ispur village for Rs 6.4 crore.
