Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday inaugurated the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) new regional office and the state’s first e-depot at Haroli in Una district, marking a major step towards strengthening electric public transport in Himachal Pradesh.

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On the occasion, Agnihotri inaugurated an electric bus charging station at the Haroli depot and flagged off the Haroli-Delhi bus service via Una, besides launching a local bus service between Haroli and Gondpur. He also announced that a new bus service connecting Haroli with Mata Chintpurni would be started shortly.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister announced that the old HRTC bus stand in Una town would be redeveloped into a City Centre with commercial establishments.

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Highlighting the state’s transition to green mobility, Agnihotri said 297 electric buses were being inducted into the HRTC fleet. Of these, 115 buses would be deployed in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, including 20 to be stationed at the Haroli depot.

He said Kangra would be the next district to get an HRTC e-depot, while similar facilities would also be developed at Theog, Nahan and Nadaun. Agnihotri further said the new bus stand at Amb would be completed within a year, while the Chintpurni bus stand was being upgraded at a cost of Rs 250 crore.