Haroli indoor stadium to be ready in 2 months: Himachal Dy CM Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday inspected ongoing development works in Khad panchayat of the Haroli Assembly segment, including the indoor stadium complex nearing completion at Government College there.

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Agnihotri said that Rs 14.52 crore was being spent on the indoor stadium, which would have a multipurpose hall for basketball, volleyball and badminton. A boxing ring would also be set up at the complex, besides a fitness centre, yoga-cum-meditation hall and a cafeteria.

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He said that the facility would be dedicated to students and residents of the Haroli segment within two months. He added that academic development was important but equal emphasis was being laid on sports to provide young people with opportunities to develop their skills. Once completed, the Khad indoor stadium would serve as a hub for sporting activities in the district and host state and national-level tournaments, he added.

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Agnihotri said that the facility would help the local youth hone their sporting skills and enable them to compete at national and international levels. He directed officials to expedite the remaining construction work while ensuring quality workmanship and the use of standard construction material.