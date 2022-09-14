Haroli murder: Congress protests against Himachal Govt

Our Correspondent

Una, SEPTEMBER 13

The murder of a youth in Dulehar village by assailants who shot him in the chest on Monday took a political turn with Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and other Congress leaders, including former Chintpurni MLA Kuldip Kumar, reaching the Una district hospital today and raising slogans against the government, alleging lawlessness.

Agnihotri said the victim Ravinder was killed in broad daylight in his village but the police were still clueless about the assailants.

He further alleged that there was a political angle in the death of five youth in the road accident on the night intervening last Saturday and Sunday. The car in which they were traveling had hit a pole and rolled over several times.

Ravinder Kumar, who died in the shootout, had contested the panchayat elections from Dulehar and had secured the second place.

Meanwhile, the Una police decided to get the postmortem of the murder victim done at Tanda medical college after which the relatives of the deceased Ravinder Kumar protested saying if the postmortem had to be conducted at Tanda, the body should have been transported during the previous night itself to avoid delay in cremation.

In the shootout incident, the police claim to have launched a manhunt for the accused. The police sources said eight teams have been constituted and two persons called for questioning. CCTV footage from various sources is being examined by the police in the case of death of the five youth in the car accident.

