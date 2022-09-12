Haroli truck union gets support from Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 11

The issue of truck union is again gathering political heat in the Haroli Assembly constituency in Una district, represented by Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

Truck operators had carried out a massive demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Una on Friday. They protested against the government, saying that their existence was being threatened.

The union operates in Tahliwali and Bathri industrial areas of the district. The industrial areas are among the biggest in the state. Recently, the industrial association of Haroli had moved the High Court, alleging that truck operators did not allow them to use their own vehicles for transportation and were charging about 40 per cent more rates from them as compared to rates prevailing in the market.

The High Court had passed directions to the Una administration that industrialists should not be forced to take trucks from the union.

After this, truck operators had taken to roads, claiming that it would hit their livelihood. With the elections round the corner, the issue has gathered political heat. CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri has come out openly in support of the truck union. Talking to mediapersons, he alleged that the government had failed to present the case of truck operators in the court. The truck union would lose its existence and many locals their job.

If the Congress was voted to power, the government would move court to protect their interests, he said.

