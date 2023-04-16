Harshwardhan seeks project report on laying sewers

Una, April 15
Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan met industrialists of Gagret, Tahliwal, Mehatpur, Amb and Basal industrial areas at the Common Facility Centre of the Industries Department at Bathu village in Haroli subdivision today.
Chauhan heard their grievances and suggestions and directed the officers concerned to ensure that streetlights were installed in the Bathu-Bathari-Tahliwal industrial area at the earliest. He said that adequate supply of water for the units in the Amrali-Kshetran industrial area would be ensured, for which booster pumps would be installed on priority.
He directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report for laying sewerage and storm water drainage systems in the Bathari industrial area. He also visited the site of the bulk drug park at Polian village and the Nestle unit at Tahliwal. He said that the state government would provide all basic infrastructure, including power and water supply and roads, without delay.
