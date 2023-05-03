Harvested crop exposed to fungal disease

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 2

Consistent rain for the past few days has adversely affected the harvested wheat crop in Kangra and Una districts.

The harvested wheat crop lying in fields is prone to fungal disease, said agriculture experts. They advised farmers to have proper drainage in their fields to minimise damage to crops. Amarjeet Singh, a farmer of Una district, said that his wheat crop was lying in the fields for the past few days. “I had covered the harvested crop with a tarpaulin but consistent rain for the past few days have added moisture to it. The crop is likely to get blackened,” he added.

Kamal Chaudhary, a farmer of Sakoh village near Dharamsala, said that it was disheartening to see the entire season’s labour going waste due to an inclement weather. Besides the wheat crop, vegetable crops were also damaged due to excessive rain.

Sources said that the state government had no mechanism to compensate farmers for damage caused to crops due to an inclement weather. The mechanism available for compensation to farmers is crop insurance. However, due to small landholdings, only a few farmers in the state opt for crop insurance.