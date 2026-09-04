Haryana CM Saini pays obeisance at Baba Bal Ashram in Una

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid obeisance at Baba Bal Ashram in the Kotla Kalan area of Una city on Thursday. He offered prayers to the deities at the Radha Krishna temple in the ashram and later greeted Baba Baal ji Maharaaj, seeking his blessings. The ashram is a revered place of worship in the state and scores of devotees visit it every day. Saini said that he felt blessed to have come to the holy place for the first time.

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