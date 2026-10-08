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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Haryana CM visits deceased BJP leader Gupta’s family in Nahan

Haryana CM visits deceased BJP leader Gupta’s family in Nahan

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Nahan, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at the residence of late BJP leader Vinay Gupta at Nahan on Wednesday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday visited Nahan to offer condolences to the family of late senior BJP leader Vinay Gupta. Saini visited Gupta’s residence and met with his family members, expressing deep grief over his demise. He assured the bereaved family of all support during the difficult time. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that Gupta’s death was an irreparable loss to his family, society and the party. He recalled Gupta’s contribution and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. BJP leaders, including MP Suresh Kashyap, were also present during Saini’s visit and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

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