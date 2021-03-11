Haryana student dies by suicide in Barotiwala

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 22

A 21-year old engineering student of Maharaja Agrasein University at Kalujhinda, Barotiwala, died by suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday.

Jaideep Singh was studying in the last semester of computer science. He hails from Seeswal village in Hisar district of Haryana. He hanged himself from the ceiling when he was alone in his hostel room 211.

Baddi Additional SP Narinder Kumar said investigation was underway and they were waiting for Jaideep’s parents to arrive.

The police have recovered a suicide note in which Jaideep apologised to his parents for losing money in the share market. As per the preliminary probe, it looks that he was under stress for having lost several lakhs of rupees in the share market, the police said.