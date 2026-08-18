DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Haryana trader flags ‘irregularities’ in tenders of Himachal wool federation

Haryana trader flags ‘irregularities’ in tenders of Himachal wool federation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A Haryana-based businessman, MC Jain, has alleged irregularities in the procurement of animal feed and medicines by the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Ltd for the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Jain alleged that the federation was procuring animal feed and medicines at inflated rates. He also alleged irregularities in the tendering process for medicines, claiming that some companies were awarded contracts despite discrepancies in their documents.

Advertisement

The federation, however, rejected the allegations, saying they were motivated as Jain’s company had been barred from participating in the tender process on valid grounds.

Advertisement

Jain claimed that animal feed was being procured in Himachal from a Punjab-based company at around Rs 29 per kg, while the same feed was being supplied to Ladakh at around Rs 22 per kg. He questioned why the price in Himachal was higher despite lower transportation costs. He also alleged that a company had submitted forged financial documents to secure the tender.

Deepak Saini, CEO of the wool federation, attributed the price difference to variations in the formulation of the feed. “The feed we procure is more nutritious and better for pregnant animals,” he said.

Advertisement

Regarding alleged discrepancies in the documents submitted by some companies, Saini said the federation had issued show-cause notices to the firms concerned. “We have started receiving replies from the companies. If there is any discrepancy, action will be taken against them,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts