Haryana trader flags ‘irregularities’ in tenders of Himachal wool federation

A Haryana-based businessman, MC Jain, has alleged irregularities in the procurement of animal feed and medicines by the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Ltd for the Department of Animal Husbandry.

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Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Jain alleged that the federation was procuring animal feed and medicines at inflated rates. He also alleged irregularities in the tendering process for medicines, claiming that some companies were awarded contracts despite discrepancies in their documents.

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The federation, however, rejected the allegations, saying they were motivated as Jain’s company had been barred from participating in the tender process on valid grounds.

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Jain claimed that animal feed was being procured in Himachal from a Punjab-based company at around Rs 29 per kg, while the same feed was being supplied to Ladakh at around Rs 22 per kg. He questioned why the price in Himachal was higher despite lower transportation costs. He also alleged that a company had submitted forged financial documents to secure the tender.

Deepak Saini, CEO of the wool federation, attributed the price difference to variations in the formulation of the feed. “The feed we procure is more nutritious and better for pregnant animals,” he said.

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Regarding alleged discrepancies in the documents submitted by some companies, Saini said the federation had issued show-cause notices to the firms concerned. “We have started receiving replies from the companies. If there is any discrepancy, action will be taken against them,” he said.