Haryana woman gang-raped

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

The Parwanoo police today registered a case of gang rape on a complaint filed by a woman from Yamunanagar.

According to the complainant, she came to Parwanoo yesterday to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Mohit, whom she had known for the past few months. She joined Mohit at Pinjore near traffic lights. There were two other youth in the car along with Mohit. They celebrated his birthday at a hotel at Parwanoo where another girl also joined them. She alleged that the trio raped her.

A case has been registered and a probe into the matter is underway.