Haryana woman gang-raped

Solan, March 20
The Parwanoo police today registered a case of gang rape on a complaint filed by a woman from Yamunanagar.
According to the complainant, she came to Parwanoo yesterday to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Mohit, whom she had known for the past few months. She joined Mohit at Pinjore near traffic lights. There were two other youth in the car along with Mohit. They celebrated his birthday at a hotel at Parwanoo where another girl also joined them. She alleged that the trio raped her.
A case has been registered and a probe into the matter is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...
San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism
Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...
Can't confirm: US on providing real-time intelligence to India to tackle China last year
Pentagon provided real-time intelligence to Indian Army on I...