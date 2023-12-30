Haryana youth held for peddling heroin

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 29

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Solan police arrested a key heroin supplier, Pradeep Narwal (38), from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh (UP), in a joint operation conducted with the UP police at Shamli last evening.

“He hails from Kaithal in Haryana. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to five days in police custody today. His four bank account details reveal a transaction of more than Rs 4.5 crore executed in the last one year. Five cases, including those of trading heroin, are already registered against him at Mohali and Kaithal besides one case of theft in Haryana,” isaid Solan SP Gaurav Singh.

The police probe reveals that his gang used fake bank accounts and WhatsApp and voice calls to communicate. His arrest is considered a major blow to the heroin peddlers who had been trading in the area since years.

Five light motor vehicles, including an i20 and a Bolero, have been seized while 10 bank accounts have been frozen and more than Rs 3 lakh have been seized by the SIT probing the case.

Thousands of youth from the state have been purchasing heroin from this network with Pradeep alone being in touch with more than 150 persons, reveals the probe.

The SIT zeroed on him after arresting two Haryana men — Jitender Kumar (46) and Vikram (29) — few days ago. Both hail from Kaithal in Haryana.

Transaction of Rs 32 lakh was detected in Vikram’s bank account in the last three months for sale and purchase of heroin. He was arrested from Kaithal by the SIT. They were arrested on the basis of arrests of local youth made by the police earlier.

