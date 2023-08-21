HAS association flays Nachan BJP MLA for misbehaviour

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 20

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) association today condemned the misbehaviour of BJP MLA from Nachan, Vinod Kumar, against the Balh SDM Samritika Negi in Mandi district. Two days ago, a case was registered against the MLA under the relevant Sections of the IPC at the Balh police station in Mandi for causing obstruction in official duty of a government officer.

A few days ago, a video went viral on social media, in which the BJP MLA was seen engaged in heated arguments with the Balh SDM and a revenue officer in the office of the Balh SDM. The verbal spat occurred on the allocation of tarpaulins to the flood-affected families.

The Nachan MLA had alleged that despite repeated demands, the administration did not provide tarpaulins to the affected families, while administration denied the charges.

Suneel Sharma, president, and Shrawan Manta, general secretary of association, said in a joint statement issued to the media that the association strongly condemned this attitude of the elected representative and hope this kind of behaviour would not be repeated in future.

“The association accepts the point that it is the duty of the elected representative to raise the issues of the public and solve them. The officers of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service also work day and night to solve the issues of the public. The behaviour and attitude of the MLA is highly condemnable,” they said in a statement.

