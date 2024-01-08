HAS officer’s book depicts survival issues of leopards

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 7

Sanjay Dhiman, an HAS officer, has penned a book, ‘Whispers of Leopards’ that depicts conservation and survival issues being faced by snow leopards and other common leopards in Indian subcontinent. UK-based Walnut Publications has published the book and it is available on Amazon.

Dhiman is at present posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Rehabilitation (Pong Dam Oustees), at Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district.

This book highlights how people and leopards have been living in close proximity since ages but the situation has turned adverse for leopards in the last century due to natural and man-made factors. The peaceful coexistence has given way to frequent conflicts. The book provides an insight into the natural world from the leopard’s perspective and also motivates people and other stakeholders to work earnestly for their conservation.

