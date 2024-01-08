HAS officer’s book depicts survival issues of leopards

Nurpur, January 7
Sanjay Dhiman, an HAS officer, has penned a book, ‘Whispers of Leopards’ that depicts conservation and survival issues being faced by snow leopards and other common leopards in Indian subcontinent. UK-based Walnut Publications has published the book and it is available on Amazon.
Dhiman is at present posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Rehabilitation (Pong Dam Oustees), at Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district.
This book highlights how people and leopards have been living in close proximity since ages but the situation has turned adverse for leopards in the last century due to natural and man-made factors. The peaceful coexistence has given way to frequent conflicts. The book provides an insight into the natural world from the leopard’s perspective and also motivates people and other stakeholders to work earnestly for their conservation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament