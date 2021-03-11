Hattee community repository of rich cultural heritage: Himachal CM

Solan, May 5
The Hattee community is a repository of rich cultural heritage, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day Maa Bhangiyani Mela at Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district today. It is after about two years that the fair was organised.
He elaborated upon the developmental initiatives of the state government. He said that almost every section of society had benefited from the welfare schemes of the government.
He criticised the Congress for indulging in undue criticism of the government. He said, “Congress leaders are not able to digest the government initiatives and are making baseless and uncalled for statements to mislead people. The people of the country have rejected the Congress and now the people of Himachal Pradesh will ensure that the BJP again forms the government”.
Thakur said that the Congress had appointed four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh in a desperate attempt to unite a divided party.
Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth Rs 80 crore at Haripurdhar in Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency.
BJP president Suresh Kashyap lauded the Chief Minister for taking up the issue of the Hattee community with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had, in principle, agreed to grant the tribal status.
Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal and senior leader Balbir Chauhan were present on the occasion.
Chairman of the Central Hatti Samiti Ami Chand said that the Union Home Minister had appreciated the report prepared by the state government regarding the Hattee community. This would pave the way for the grant of the Schedules Tribes status to the Trans-Giri area, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...