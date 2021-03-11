Hattee community repository of rich cultural heritage: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

The Hattee community is a repository of rich cultural heritage, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the closing ceremony of the three-day Maa Bhangiyani Mela at Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district today. It is after about two years that the fair was organised.

He elaborated upon the developmental initiatives of the state government. He said that almost every section of society had benefited from the welfare schemes of the government.

He criticised the Congress for indulging in undue criticism of the government. He said, “Congress leaders are not able to digest the government initiatives and are making baseless and uncalled for statements to mislead people. The people of the country have rejected the Congress and now the people of Himachal Pradesh will ensure that the BJP again forms the government”.

Thakur said that the Congress had appointed four working presidents in a small state like Himachal Pradesh in a desperate attempt to unite a divided party.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth Rs 80 crore at Haripurdhar in Sri Renukaji Assembly constituency.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap lauded the Chief Minister for taking up the issue of the Hattee community with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had, in principle, agreed to grant the tribal status.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary, Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal and senior leader Balbir Chauhan were present on the occasion.

Chairman of the Central Hatti Samiti Ami Chand said that the Union Home Minister had appreciated the report prepared by the state government regarding the Hattee community. This would pave the way for the grant of the Schedules Tribes status to the Trans-Giri area, he added.