 Hattee community's dream comes true : The Tribune India

Hattee community's dream comes true

Trans-Giri track yet to be declared schedule areas to get development benefits

Hattee community's dream comes true

File photo

KS TOMAR

The decision of the BJP-led government at the Centre to fulfil the 55-year-old demand of the backward villagers of Hattee community residing in Trans-Giri tract in Sirmaur district seems to be the synonym of a long-cherished dream becoming a reality. However, it is only the inclusion of Giripar in Schedule 5 as ‘Schedule Areas’ which will bring real benefits.

The Hattee community, excluding the Scheduled Castes, have been accorded the ST Status but real task pertains to inclusion of Trans-Giri tract in 5th Schedule as Schedule Areas which will ensure their entitlement to get a special development funds from the Centre.

Senior officials disclosed that if percentage of all castes, excluding SCs, crosses 50 per cent, it is only then that it can be easily declared as schedule areas which will precede a detailed proposal of caste-wise population from the state government. As per latest data available with Sirmaur district Social Welfare Department, the population of non-SC castes exceeds 68.3 per cent which is a positive factor.

Ordinance in offing

According to constitutional experts in Delhi, monsoon session was adjourned sine die on August 8 and winter session might begin after imposition of model code of conduct. Hence, Centre may issue the notification by adopting ordinance route. It will later warrant the adoption of Bill in Parliament in six weeks from the date of start of session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Experts clarified that present case of inclusion of Hattee community of Sirmaur district in 5th Schedule does not amount to a constitutional amendment hence it empowers the President of India to issue an ordinance if the Parliament is not in session.

Second, the analysts say that over five decades old demand was accepted owing to several factors, including desperate attempt of the ruling party to retain power in Himachal Pradesh under the Mission Repeat. No political party could break the jinx of not coming back to power in Himachal which makes this task extremely difficult for the BJP. In this complex scenario, BJP feels that the Hattee community will support it in the assembly elections in November this year.

Third, the Centre has inserted an amendment clause in the Cabinet memo which excludes Scheduled Castes of Giripar areas from ST status to preserve their constitutional rights of 15 per cent reservations, thereby nullifying their resentment otherwise they could have voted against BJP nominees during the assembly elections.

Race for taking credit

A race for cornering the credit may gain momentum during the Assembly elections and the ruling party will make efforts to put Congress party on the mat for doing injustice with the deserving people of Giripar areas. Political observers feel that Modi was state incharge of the BJP in Himachal and as such had full sympathy with the cause of the Hattee community which could have contributed in overcoming the bureaucratic hurdles to take this issue to a logical end.

Dr Amin Chand, president, Central Hattee Samiti, general secretary Kundan Singh Shastri and other members of the organization have expressed their gratitude to every warrior who contributed in the success of this movement.

On the contrary, the Congress has planned to counter BJP’s possible onslaught with the help of documents which exhibit the efforts of six-time chief minister, Late Virbhadra Singh who was responsible for a detailed report a way back in 2016 which was prepared by the institute of tribal development in Himachal university.

(Writer is senior journalist)

#Sirmaur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Punjab

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

3
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

4
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

5
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

6
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

7
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

8
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

9
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

10
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

‘One nation, one exam’ concept in the works

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Woman kills self, in-laws booked

Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Khatkar Kalan residents seek stadium

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala