 Hattee-dominated areas disappoint saffron party : The Tribune India

Power minister Sukhram Chawdhary greeted by supporters after victory at Paonta Sahib.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 8

The approval of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community of the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur has failed to yield dividend to the ruling BJP as it lost two seats — Shillai and Sri Renukaji.

This has come as a major setback to the BJP in Sirmaur district which it had hoped to sweep after the ST status was cleared by the Union government. It won only two seats.

The BJP had won three of the five seats in the district in 2017 which comprised Pachhad, Paonta Sahib and Nahan. Its score has been reduced to two with Nahan slipping out of its hand where its stalwart and former BJP state president Rajiv Bindal lost to Congress’ Ajay Solanki, who won the seat by 1,639 votes.

PARTY was promised support

  • Though leaders of the Central Hattee Committee had promised to support the BJP after the Union Cabinet had approved the ST status to their community, the voters failed to find favour with the BJP.

In Shillai, BJP’s Baldev Tomar was humbled by Congress’ five-term MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan, who won by 488 votes. Though Tomar took a thin lead in the initial rounds, he continued to trail later.

BJP’s hopes of winning the Sri Renukaji seat where it had fielded Narain Singh were also dashed. Despite being supported by the Hattee community, Narain could not match the caliber of two-term Congress MLA Vinay Kumar, who won the seat by 860 votes.

Though leaders of the Central Hattee Committee had promised to support the BJP after the Union Cabinet had approved the ST status to their community, the voters failed to find favour with the BJP.

An election rally convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the trans-Giri area of Sataun too could not turn the tide in favour of the ruling BJP. A subsequent Congress rally, addressed by All-India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at the same place, however, drew a much larger crowd. The inclination of the Hattees towards the Congress was clear after this rally.

The annoyance of the SC community, which feared losing the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, was also being seen as a key factor for the BJP’s loss. Its leaders failed to allay this fears of voters.

The BJP managed to retain Paonta Sahib and Pachhad seats where its sitting MLAs Sukhram Chaudhary and Reena Kashyap won. Both seats have partial Hattee population. In Pachhad, the presence of a Congress rebel helped the BJP while in Paonta Sahib, Chaudhary’s own Bhatti community as well as support from a section of the Congress helped him retain the seat. One-fourth of the Paonta Sahib seat is dominated by the Hattees.

