Hattee farmers honoured for conservation of indigenous seeds

The Central Government conferred the Hattee Kisan Sangh of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district with the prestigious Plant Genome Saviour Community Award from for its contribution to conserving indigenous seed varieties, traditional crops and plant genetic resources. This honour has been conferred in recognition of the traditional agricultural heritage of district

The award was presented at a national ceremony held at the Indian Agricultural Research Complex in New Delhi on Thursday. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, attended the function as chief guest. Representatives of select farming communities, agricultural scientists, government officials and agricultural universities from across the country participated in the event.

Organised by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority, the award recognises the collective efforts of farming communities in preserving traditional agricultural biodiversity. Only five farming communities from across the country are selected for this national honour. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a citation and a memento.

The Hattee farming community was also provided with a special stall at the venue to showcase its traditional seed varieties and agricultural produce. Pankaj Mittal, in-charge scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sirmaur, and co-director of the Mountain Agriculture Research and Extension Centre at Dhaula Kuan, said that the recognition was the result of years of collective efforts by progressive farmers of the Hattee community and agricultural scientists.

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He acknowledged the contributions of Desraj Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Nimit and Saurav Sharma, all scientists of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, to the initiative.

He said that the registration certificate for ‘saunth’, a traditional crop of the Hattee community, was received in August 2025. Subsequently, an application for the national award was submitted through the agricultural university in October 2025. Before the final selection, a high-level committee from New Delhi visited Sirmaur last month to assess the community’s conservation efforts against prescribed national parameters.

Mittal said efforts would now be made to secure a GI tag for ‘saunth’. The KVK also plans to facilitate the registration of indigenous seeds and plant varieties conserved by individual farmers in remote areas.

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Under the government scheme, selected farmers can receive a Plant Genome Saviour Farmer Award of Rs 1.5 lakh and a Farmer Recognition Award of Rs 1 lakh.