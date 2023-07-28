Hattees celebrate grant of ST status

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 27

Members of the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur are celebrating the passage of the BIll according the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to them in the Rajya Sabha.

Groups of Hattee youth were seen tapping their feet to the traditional nati dance on pahari songs at Nahan, Shillai and Rajgarh as the development was keenly awaited after the Lok Sabha had passed the bill in December 2022. The bill would now be sent to the president for her consent before it becomes an Act.

Surinder Hindustani, a senior Hattee leader, who has been associated with the campaign since years told media persons that BJP president Rajnath Singh had promised this status in 2014 and the BJP leaders have kept their promise.

The Hattees thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for grant of this status. Surinder Hindustani added that former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, had fulfilled his responsibility of being the uncle of the area.

He said “The key strength of our agitation was the peaceful means adopted by the Hattees without being violent.”

They criticised the Congress leaders who had opposed this move by saying that they would accrue no benefit by being granted the ST status and instead their own leaders were now announcing the financial benefits which would be granted to the area.

Since 1968 the Congress failed to recognise this key demand despite the nearby Jaunsar Bawar area of Uttarakhand having been accorded this status rued the Hattee leaders.

