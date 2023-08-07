Hattees celebrate ST status, thank Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 6

Celebrating the grant of Scheduled Tribe status, the Hattee community showed its gratitude to former CM Jai Ram Thakur for his contribution in fulfilling their decades-long demand today.

Thakur said he was overwhelmed with the respect shown to him by his Hattee nephews and nieces. “Everyone deserves praise for fighting it out in a patient and democratic way,” said Thakur.

He further said that it was not an easy battle. “We had to make a lot of preparations and had to overcome several technical hurdles. It was then I met Home Minister Amit Shah, and he immediately said yes to our demand,” said Thakur.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said the long-standing demand had been met due to the efforts of Thakur and the Central government.

