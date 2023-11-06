Hattees seek implementation of amended law

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

The Hattee community today gave the state government time till Diwali to implement the amended ST Act, which has given them the Scheduled Tribe status. “If the government fails to implement the amended law by Diwali, the Hattee community will start a protest,” said the office-bearers of the Hattee Vikas Manch here today.

The manch said apart from starting a protest, the community would also urge the Governor to issue strict directions to the state government to implement the law.

They further alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the implementation of the law. “Sometimes, the file is being sent to the Law Department and sometimes to the Tribal Ministry. It’s all part of the tactics to delay notification of the law till general elections next year,” claimed the office-bearers.

“The government is advertising jobs but the Hattee youth are not able to apply as ST candidates due to the delay in the notification of the law. It’s causing resentment among the youth,” said the office-bearers.

#Diwali #Shimla