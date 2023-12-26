Hattees take out protest march

Solan, December 25

The Hattee youth once again demanded early implementation of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur through a rally held at Sataun today.

A protest rally was taken out in the town where large number of youth participated. They said if the status was not implemented within a month, they would intensity their stir. Dinesh Chauhan, member Kendriya Hattee Committee, said: “The 24 youth who had undertaken a day’s fast to press for early implementation of the ST status ended their fast in the presence of senior leaders like Kundan Shastri, general secretary of the Kendriya Hattee Committee, at Sataun today.”

The leaders said despite the lapse of four months since the Union Government passed the amended Act, the state government has not implemented it.

While addressing the gathering the youth leaders said, “We will not hesitate to initiate a jail bharo campaign against the state government if the ST status is not implemented soon.” — TNS

Threaten jail bharo campaign

Leaders said despite lapse of four months since the Centre passed the amended Act, the state government has not implemented ST status for Hattees. This denies the youth a chance to compete for government jobs under ST quota.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirmaur #Solan