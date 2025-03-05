Have a re-look at notified homestay rules, Sukhu orders Tourism Department

The Tourism Department can make some major changes in the Himachal Pradesh Homestay Rules, 2025, that were notified last month. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department to have a re-look at the rules and incorporate the suggestions made by the stakeholders. The Homestay Owners Association has represented the Chief Minister to make some relaxations in the charges levied on homestay units and hence they may get some concessions.

On February 11, the Tourism Department had notified the Himachal Pradesh Homestay Rules, 2025, with 15 days’ time for filing of objections and suggestions. It has been reliably learnt that about 300 suggestions and objections were received.

Sukhu had reportedly told the Tourism Department to have a re-look at the policy so as to accommodate the suggestions of the homestay owners. He was of the opinion that since the running of homestays, especially in rural areas, generate employment, the department should take a liberal view of the charges levied. The homestay owners were opposing the enhancement in the registration fees, GST and other taxes.

The Himachal Government had constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to look into all issues concerning the running of homestays. Various hotelier associations in the state were demanding that there should be stricter rules for homestays as many of them were being run illegally and were adversely affecting their business.

As per the new rules, in the urban, planning and special area development authority (SADA) areas, the departments concerned will charge commercial rates on the supply of power and water, sewerage and garbage collection for the portion of house or building that is being used as a homestay unit.