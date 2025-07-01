Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts unleash flashfloods in Mandi, 1 dead, 9 missing

Widespread devastation has been reported across Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district following continuous heavy rainfall, flashfloods, and multiple cloudburst incidents since Monday night.

Advertisement

One person has been confirmed dead, nine remain missing, and at least 41 people have been rescued in various emergency operations led by the district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Advertisement

Cloudburst in Karsog: 1 dead, multiple rescued

In the Karsog subdivision, a cloudburst claimed the life of one person. However, swift rescue operations led to the successful evacuation of 16 individuals, including 12 children and 4 women. A family of seven from Riki village was also rescued and relocated to a safer area. Several houses in the region suffered damage due to the incident.

Advertisement

Damage in Seraj and Dharampur areas

In the Sianj Panchayat under the Seraj Assembly constituency, a violent tributary of the Beas River—Jayuni Khad—swept away at least two homes. Nine persons are reported missing after being washed away in the torrent.

In Dharampur subdivision, several houses and cowsheds were damaged or washed away in Syathi village. No casualties have been reported from the area so far.

Evacuation from Pandoh market

With water levels in the Beas River rising downstream due to controlled releases from Pandoh Dam, the Pandoh market was evacuated around midnight as a precautionary measure. No casualties or trapped individuals were reported. SDRF teams remain on-site, actively monitoring the evolving situation.

Rescue efforts in Raghunath ka Padhar and Purani Mandi

Rescue operations continued through the night in several vulnerable areas. Fourteen people were evacuated from Raghunath ka Padhar, while another 11 were rescued from Purani Mandi after a sudden surge in the Beas River caused by dam gate operations.

Highway blocked, commuters stranded

Landslides have blocked the Kiratpur-Manali highway at multiple points between Mandi and Kullu. Numerous commuters have been stranded inside road tunnels overnight. District administration volunteers are distributing food and water to those stuck, while vehicular movement from Mandi toward Kullu has been suspended for safety.

Efforts to clear the highway have been severely hampered by the continuing downpour, which began late Monday evening and shows no signs of abating.

Pandoh and Larji dams release water amid rising inflows

The situation became critical as heavy rain in the Beas River's upper catchment areas led to a sharp increase in inflow at Pandoh Dam. Authorities were forced to open spillway gates to manage the water levels, causing the Beas to swell downstream. Residents, tourists, and workers have been strictly warned to stay away from riverbanks.

Warning sirens have been sounded continuously, and public announcement vehicles have been deployed to keep the population informed.

The Larji Hydro Electric Project (126 MW) in Kullu also increased its water discharge due to rising water levels and high silt content. Similar warnings have been issued to the public and tourists in the area.

Schools closed as precaution

Due to the hazardous conditions—including rain, flooding, and road blockages—District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions in Mandi district for July 1 as a precautionary measure.