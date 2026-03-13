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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hawker’s son selected as Asst Prof in Haryana

Hawker’s son selected as Asst Prof in Haryana

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 08:43 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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Atiq Khan with his parents.
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Atiq Khan (25), a youth belonging to a family of Pong Dam oustees at Harnota village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, has proved that even toughest financial constraints can be overcome with determination and hard work. Notwithstanding, the low income of his family, Atiq did not allow poverty to become an obstacle in pursuing higher education.

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With unwavering dedication and concentration, he first qualified the entrance test for Ph.D and recently cracked the examination conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission for the selection of Assistant Professors. He secured the third position among 96 selected candidates for the prestigious faculty post. Atiq, son of Mohammad Aslam, returned to his village last week after his selection and was accorded a warm reception by fellow villagers. He is scheduled to join the Physics Department of Government College, Rohtak, on March 22.

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Mohammad Aslam, father of Atiq, earns his livelihood by hawking clothes door-to-door. According to the family, Aslam continued to support Atiq’s studies financially despite hardships and even raised bank loans to ensure his son could continue with higher education.

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