Hazardous waste threat echoes in Himachal Vidhan Sabha

The issue of hazardous waste allegedly causing serious health problems among villagers living near the solid waste treatment facility in Nalagarh’s industrial belt came up for sharp discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on August 27, with legislators calling for an end to the plant’s operations after its lease expires.

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Raising the matter under Rule 62, Baddi MLA Hardeep Bawa expressed concern over the disposal of hazardous waste generated by industries in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt. He said 601 categories of hazardous waste were being generated and treated at the facility and alleged that contaminated water and pollutants were affecting the health of people living in nearby villages.

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Bawa said residents were suffering from serious ailments, including cancer and skin diseases, and demanded that the lease of the treatment, storage and disposal facility should not be renewed after completion of its 20-year term.

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He said waste generated by 2,662 industrial units was currently being treated at the facility and argued that the company should not be allowed to continue operations once its lease expires.

Responding to the concerns, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan admitted that the release of hazardous pollutants posed a major health hazard to villagers living in the vicinity. However, he said immediate closure or shifting of the treatment, storage and disposal facility was not feasible.

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“The government is seized of the matter. We will identify an alternative site where the plant can eventually be shifted, but this will have to be undertaken as a long-term plan,” he said.

Chauhan said the government was also concerned about the pollution caused by industrial units in the BBN belt. In line with directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government had decided to discourage power- and water-intensive industrial units, including ethanol plants that emit a pungent odour.

He said the government was keen to discourage industries consuming 50 to 100 MW of power and requiring five to 10 lakh litres of water daily while also generating hazardous waste.

The minister said the treatment plant had been established in 2006 following directions of the High Court to ensure scientific disposal of industrial waste. The facility was given a 20-year lease, but had treated only around four lakh metric tonnes of waste against its installed capacity of 20 lakh tonnes, he added.